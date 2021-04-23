Raleigh-Apex NAACP: ‘The vaccine has to be everywhere’ to defeat COVID-19

Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is still a long way away from herd immunity, but vaccine clinics are starting to report a drop in demand.

“In order for us to be able to defeat COVID-19, the vaccine has to be everywhere, so COVID-19 is nowhere,” said Gerald Givens, Jr., president of the Raleigh-Apex chapter of the NAACP.

Givens has joined the vaccination efforts. They’re working with a handful of community partners and Wake County.

“Just made it a full community effort to get shots in arms,” said Givens.

Health experts are seeing the demand for the vaccine drop both locally and nationally. They say it could be due to various reasons, like people still waiting to see how others react after getting their shot, or people not wanting to have to seek the vaccine out.

“Certainly, people who were most motivated, were willing to travel to vaccine spots or willing to navigate online registration or appointment systems, are the ones who have been vaccinated already,” said Dr. Thomas Holland with Duke University.

That’s why Givens and others are working to identify where the gaps are and make the shot more accessible for those areas.

“We may have to go back to the drawing board and strategize and take the vaccine to the communities,” said Givens.

They’re especially focused on the black and brown communities.

The NAACP’s hosted webinars where they address facts and fears about the vaccine.

“Let’s encourage everyone to go out and get that shot of hope in their arms,” said Givens.

They’ve already helped administer hundreds of shots at their clinics and plan to keep doing more.

“In order for you to win, you have to be vaccinated,” said Givens.

Their next clinic is next Thursday (4/29/21) at Roberts Park Community Center (1300 E Martin Street, Raleigh, NC) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, call 919.662.5006 or click here.