RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Driving crackdowns by Raleigh police and other Wake County law enforcement agencies in the last three weeks has led to more than 100 speeding tickets and nearly 55 DWI arrests, officials said.

One operation focused on interstates around Raleigh, including I-40, I-440 and I-540, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

During the crackdown on interstates, police made 71 traffic stops — handing out five tickets for careless and reckless driving and 14 license violations. There were 61 violations of the North Carolina “Move Over” law, which was part of the focus of first crackdown late last month.

More recently, Raleigh police worked with other agencies in a “saturation patrol,” officials said last week.

That effort snagged 109 speeders, 54 DWI offenders, 36 revoked licenses, 20 drug arrests, eight drivers with no insurance, and four seized cars, police said.

Photo by Raleigh police

The saturation patrol included the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Wake County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), the Apex Police Department, Holly Springs Police Department, Wendell Police Department, Knightdale Police Department, Zebulon Police Department, Garner Police Department, Rolesville Police Department, and Cary Police Department.