Raleigh-area man dies in first of 2 deaths in surf at NC coast

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh area man died after he was pulled from the surf at Kure Beach earlier this week, officials said.

The incident was reported as a “swimmer in distress” Thursday afternoon at the beach strand near the 200 block of South Fort Fisher Boulevard, according to a news release from Kure Beach police.

“Witnesses on scene reported one adult male who was in distress in the water. Two

bystanders entered the water and were able to pull the victim to shore and begin life-saving

measures,” the news release said.

First responders soon arrived and tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene, officials said.

William Dial Delahoyde, 70, of the Raleigh area, was identified as the swimmer who died, according to a Saturday afternoon news release.

The New Hanover County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

The Thursday death is among two fatal incidents at North Carolina beaches over two days this week.

A 46-year-old Falls Church, Virginia, man who was seen surf fishing earlier, was found dead Friday evening at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

A visitor reported finding the man’s body floating in the ocean at the end of Pole Road, which is at the south end of Hatteras Island, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

“Ocean conditions in the area were reported to be rough,” the news release said.

The name of the Virginia man was not released.