Raleigh-area shoppers prepare ahead of Isaias

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re headed out to the store this weekend for any last minute items for an emergency kit, officials are asking that you add face coverings and hand sanitizer to that list in order to stay safe.

Area shoppers were seen taking more precautions Saturday as Tropical Storm Isaias inches closer to North Carolina.

The storm is expected to impact eastern areas and central parts of the state on Monday.

Coastal towns are already facing evacuations. On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper authorized the activation of up to 150 members of the North Carolina National Guard for storm response.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, officials are asking evacuees to only go to shelters as a last resort — after seeking a hotel or staying with relatives or friends.

Local shoppers say its important everyone takes the storm seriously.

“You gotta have your water, gas for the grill in case of the power. Because the power goes out just for a little rain out here,” said Tony Johnson, an Elm City resident.

“It could cause some damage, but I think we should take it seriously and take shelter if we need to,” said Dustin Upchurch of Raleigh.

