RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As if they were the city’s official bird, construction cranes can be seen hovering over downtown Raleigh and into the North Hills area.

They are a clear sign of the city’s construction — which shows no signs of slowing.

A recent report from RentCafe.com says the Raleigh-metro area will hit a five-year construction high this year. This year, they expect more than 9,100 new apartment units to be completed in the larger Raleigh area.

The report says this is a 106 percent increase from the units completed in 2021.

To no surprise for those who watch one building going up after the next, their survey found Raleigh accounted for the most projected apartments in the metro with more than 5,000 expected.

Their numbers show the following units expected in 2022:

Raleigh: 5,144

Wake Forest: 894

Cary: 580

Holly Springs: 487

Morrisville: 418

Raleigh is one of five metros expected to hit a five-year high. It’s joined by Phoenix, Seattle, Orlando, Nashville, Portland and Tampa.

Houston and Austin lead the nation in new apartments delivered in the first part of the year. Houston has already delivered more than 4,700 with Austin delivering more than 4,200. Like Raleigh, the growth in their tech sectors are attracting workers, encourage more construction.

RentCafe says they analyze properties that had a certificate of occupancy issued between Jan. 1 and June 30 to estimate apartments expected to be delivered. They cautioned that projections are estimates and dependent on a variety of factors.