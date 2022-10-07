RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local Raleigh muralist is getting recognition for a major project underway.

Taylor White has always had a passion and skill for artistry so it came as a no brainier to make a living out of it. However, after taking almost a year off because of a major accident, she’s back and ready to make as statement in the city– one paint brush at a time.

The new 664 square foot botanical mural would appear on the seventh floor of the AC Motel off of Glenwood Ave. The mural would appear in the patio area of the Willard Rooftop Lounge.

White’s first major project is on Friday after her horrifying accident a year ago. She said it feels good to be back doing what she loves.

“It means a lot. It represents a particular triumph for me; just overcoming that injury and being able to just come back strong,” White said.

Jordan Kayser, who is the Director of Food & Beverage, said members of the AC Hotel and Willard Lounge is honored to work with White and it allows an opportunity for local artists to show off their skill set and share with the city, through artistry.

Friday was just a sneak peek previewing of the mural. The final unveiling will be next Thursday, October 14.