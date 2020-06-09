Raleigh artist promotes equality, changes perceptions using graffiti art

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Businesses across central North Carolina have plywood covering their windows after violence that took place during recent protests.

Artists are now turning those pieces of wood into pieces of art, using their talent to promote messages of peace, equality, and cooperation.

Morgan Cook is a graffiti artist in Raleigh whose work now graces plywood covering windows in the upscale Cameron Village shopping center. One of those works reads “We Rise.”

“I wanted to make it feel inclusive, feel like everyone coming together with ‘We Rise,'” said Cook.

He is also trying to take away any kind of negative connotation associated with the word “graffiti.”

“I wanted to change the perception of what it means for an artist using a spray can,” Cook told CBS 17.

“When they see someone spray painting and they see it’s a positive message, that means something for the community and meant to challenge everyday comfort zone, then they can change what they think for themselves.”

Cook, who is just 24, has traveled the world, leaving his creations from Colorado to South Korea.

He is currently working on a project called Project Alphabet. They are a series of 26 graffiti art murals across Raleigh.

