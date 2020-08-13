Raleigh artists given opportunity to showcase work on buildings in Five Points

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh artists are getting the chance to showcase their work on empty walls located in a neighborhood in Five Points.

Capital Associates owns the property and wanted to support local artists by choosing a different artist each month to express themselves on a large-scale canvas.

“We know to complete a mural is very exciting and we wanted to give that to these four amazing artists. This project started during some very unprecedented times where, I think, people really have the need to express themselves and these murals speak volumes to that,” said Shaina Beaudoin, Capital Associates marketing manager.

“What better could we do in this time in the world? I couldn’t think of anything more relevant…anything better other than appreciating all of these people who are risking their lives every single day,” local artist Emily Ferrell said.

The first artist began painting in May. Emily Ferrell is the last artist before construction in this area begins in September.

“Our June artist of the month utilized a broom to paint some portions of her mural, while our August artist of the month used an airbrush. It has been fun to see each artist create in their own unique way,” Beaudoin said.

Go check out the murals before they come down in September. They will be removed and stored somewhere safe. Capital Associates plan to use the artwork somewhere in the future Junction at Five Points building, which will be remodeled starting in September.

The Junction at Five Points will be a location with creative office space and ample parking.

Vice President of Capital Associates, Jed Byrne, said this is one of the most recognizable neighborhoods in Raleigh and they want to invest in it and make it look better.

“The adaptive reuse of the warehouse allows us to keep the structure intact and out of a landfill while giving us the ability to deliver a best-in-calss project to an infill market that is extremely supply-constrained at a price that current construction costs would make infeasible in ground-up development,” Byrne said.

Construction starts in September 2020.

More headlines from CBS17.com: