Raleigh asks for patience with online portal to report issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – From potholes to abandoned cars, people report problems to the City of Raleigh an average of 12 times a day using the online system “SeeClickFix.”

Some issues, like a pothole on Mallard Grove Drive and one on Naples Court – get solved within a week.

While others, like trash dumped at the end of Crabtree Boulevard, sit for months.

The trash pile was reported in December and was still there Friday.

A city spokesperson said it fell through the cracks and said SeeClickFix is not a perfect system.

If you don’t feel your complaint was seen, it’s recommended to contact the city council office at 919-996-3070.

The city said what can slow the system down is when people use the “other” category instead of one of the defined ones, like Curbside Collection – Garbarge, Recycling, Yard Waste.

People will also request services to areas that are privately maintained or maintained by the state.

Tall grass and weeds is one of the most popular complaints, and often takes the city reaching out to a private property owner to get results.

A city spokesperson said sometimes it’ll appear a pothole’s not being responded to, but it’s because there’s already a bigger street project in the works.

They said their response can be about efficiency over speed, and ask for the community’s patience.

More headlines from CBS17.com: