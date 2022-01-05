Raleigh author to host book signing, seminar on self-publishing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman, who recently self-published her first book, is holding a book signing and offering a discussion on how others can self-publish, too.

I’m Knot Ready: Get Ready to Learn New Rules to an Old Game, by Mama Jr., has already been picked up by multiple libraries in the Triangle since its release a few months ago.

The relationship book for singles desperately wanting to get married, but being distracted by the wedding and other fairytale ideas about marriage, is currently available in Wake County Libraries and even the Barnes and Noble stores at Triangle Town Center, Crabtree Valley Mall, and Village District.

The Village District Barnes and Noble is hosting the signing and seminar on Jan. 15 from 2-4 p.m.