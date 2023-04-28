RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to repairs, Joe McConnell said his staff has been extra busy.

“It’s horrible, you know, because they get everything stolen and then they have to pay for the repercussions of what someone else did. It’s like getting beaten in the head twice,” McConnell said.

McConnell said he has owned McConnell Auto Glass in Raleigh for eight years. In the last three weeks, he has noticed a large uptick in people coming to his shop after recent car break-ins where windows have been smashed and busted out.

“We’ve seen customers have to spend $1,000 or $1,200 for three pieces of glass,” he said.

McConnell said he often sees more people getting their cars broken into during the summer months. He noted most of his customers having issues in parking garages and while parked at parks. The owner said it’s not only costly for customers, but also frustrating.

“In burglary situations, I think in most situations they’ll take care of that stuff for you, but that’s if you have insurance and a lot of people don’t,” McConnell said.

Daniele Lourel, also with a Raleigh auto glass repair shop, said he has been busy.

“This is actually my second one today…People leave bags in the car, break into it, and we come out and replace the glass,” Lourel said.

Lourel said he has cleaned up glass and made repairs to several cars within the last couple days near West and Hargett Streets in Downtown Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department said they responded to the area early Thursday morning — it’s where it collected 20 larceny/theft from motor vehicle reports.

Earlier in the week, CBS 17 also heard from Raleigh residents living in Budliegh and Sunset Hills. Several people said they woke up Sunday morning and found their windshields smashed by rocks.

While doing an interview with McConnell at his shop, two people pulled up with broken windows and described a similar situation.

Kameron Nettles, who lives at an apartment complex near Glenwood and Creedmoor in Raleigh, said he woke up Monday morning and found his car window busted out.

“It turns out the car in front of me, that lady’s car got broken into, as well,” he said.

Nettles also said several neighbors and friends of his have been dealing with the damage.

Both shops have reminded their customers to make sure to leave their personal items out of sight.

“I left my wallet in the car, shoes, valuable stuff, and nothing was taken. It’s like they just broke my window for no reason,” Nettles said.

Nettles said he can’t help but feel concerned about the issue becoming a larger problem.

“I’m worried about getting it fixed and it happening again. That’s what’s been on my mind and I’m paying a lot of money to get this repaired. I’m worried about this happening to someone else,” he said.

Raleigh said the recent break-ins are part of an ongoing investigation.