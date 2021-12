RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after Fifth Third Bank located at 7541 Creedmoor Road was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Police said an armed man entered the bank around 9:45 a.m. and demanded money from a teller.

The teller complied and the man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Police are searching for the man.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.