Raleigh bank robber sentenced to 12+ years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A federal judge sentenced a 48-year-old man to more than 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in connection with three Raleigh bank robberies.
Jimmy Earl Godfrey Jr. was arrested on March 5, 2018 in Hillsborough after Raleigh police said he was responsible for three bank robberies.
On March 11, 2019, Godfrey pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery in connection with the following robberies:
- Capital Bank at 8816 Six Forks Road on Feb. 9, 2018
- BB&T at 6659 Falls of Neuse Road on Feb. 15, 2018
- State Employee’s Credit Union at 2302 Bridgeport Drive on Feb. 19, 2018
In each of those robberies, federal prosecutors said Godfrey would hand a note to a teller demanding cash with “no dye packs or trackers.”
Following his arrest, Godfrey admitted to robbing the banks, federal officials said.
On Tuesday, Senior United States District Judge Malcolm J. Howard sentenced Godfrey to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Raleigh Police Department conducted the investigation.
Assistant United States Attorney Daniel William Smith represented the government.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Dolphins found shot on Florida beaches; $20K reward offered
- Judge overturns Silent Sam settlement between UNC, Confederate group
- Authorities: Deputies confront black man wearing KKK robe
- Community support allows SC police department to put ‘sensory kits’ in each patrol car
- SC school district adds vaping detectors in high school buildings