Raleigh bank robber sentenced to 12+ years in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A federal judge sentenced a 48-year-old man to more than 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in connection with three Raleigh bank robberies.

Jimmy Earl Godfrey Jr. was arrested on March 5, 2018 in Hillsborough after Raleigh police said he was responsible for three bank robberies.

On March 11, 2019, Godfrey pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery in connection with the following robberies:

Capital Bank at 8816 Six Forks Road on Feb. 9, 2018

BB&T at 6659 Falls of Neuse Road on Feb. 15, 2018

State Employee’s Credit Union at 2302 Bridgeport Drive on Feb. 19, 2018

In each of those robberies, federal prosecutors said Godfrey would hand a note to a teller demanding cash with “no dye packs or trackers.”

Following his arrest, Godfrey admitted to robbing the banks, federal officials said.

On Tuesday, Senior United States District Judge Malcolm J. Howard sentenced Godfrey to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Raleigh Police Department conducted the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Daniel William Smith represented the government.

More headlines from CBS17.com: