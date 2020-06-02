Raleigh bar owner says business suffered break-in, theft during weekend’s unrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The owner of a downtown Raleigh bar has released photos of people he says broke into his business during the weekend of unrest across the city.

Paddy O’ Beers, located on Fayetteville Street near the Capitol, was broken into before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to owner Zack Medford.

The break-in was amid the violence and destruction across downtown Raleigh that followed a protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Medford said the bar sustained damage and items were stolen.

Paddy O’Beers was one of several businesses in downtown that were vandalized or looted.

If you have information on the break-in, please call police.