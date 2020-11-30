Raleigh bar where shooting happened is just 2nd cited over COVID-19; officials say discipline is ‘last resort’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Raleigh bar early Monday ended with the business being cited for violating the governor’s order regarding COVID-19 rules.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Monday at Rose Bar.

Although the bar displays signage out front requiring face masks, police said they weren’t following all of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order about COVID-19 protections.

They cited them at the crime scene for violating the occupancy limit.

A city official said it’s the second business they’ve cited. The first was Jonathan’s Sports Lounge and Grill earlier this month.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman says violating an executive order is a misdemeanor.

“We’re going to use that as a last resort. What we really want is for people to wear their mask,” said Freeman.

City and county officials said the low number of citations doesn’t mean they’re not monitoring.

The city has teams made up of three people who go out at night every weekend to bars and restaurants.

They talk to security and a manager or owner, then walk through the business to count people to make sure they’re within capacity limits.

Depending on the size of the business, it can take five minutes to half an hour.

“We’re going to always encourage law enforcement to always try to entice people into complying,” said Freeman.

A handful of establishments have received letters after being out of compliance. Team members are also in regular communication with business owners.

They prioritize education over discipline.

Alcohol Law Enforcement said they’ll also respond on a complaint-driven basis and work with local authorities.

All agencies say they want people to do the right thing, and that most businesses have been following the rules.

“I think this a time we all really need to come together and try to do what we can to take care of ourselves and our families, wear the masks and hopefully we can put this behind us in a few months,” said Freeman.

A Raleigh city spokesperson said people gathering on the sidewalks is an ongoing issue outside the bars. They’ve added signage as reminders.

Last weekend, the city’s teams focused on retailers because of the updated ordinance and Black Friday. They said they checked 50 places and found no problems.