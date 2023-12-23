RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The sound of scissors snipping and laughter over holiday music filled The Bar Ber Shop in Raleigh Saturday morning.

Owner Reggie Winston offered free haircuts to anyone who went into his shop Saturday.

“I know that Christmastime is challenging for some people financially, right? We’re looking to serve about 250 people today,” said Winston.

Winston said it was his Christmas present to the Southeast Raleigh community, which is still grieving weeks after a deadly stabbing at Southeast Raleigh High School. The shop owner said the event reminded him of when one of his own classmates was stabbed during his time in school.

For Winston, the free service was the best way he saw to give back to his home.

“Unfortunately, the tragedy has happened. It’s now how do we pick up the pieces and move forward. How do we help heal a community that’s been, you know, struck with grief,” said Winston.

Winston also saw the importance of welcoming those in need into his shop, who, otherwise, could not afford his services. Customers were greeted with music, raffles, and gifts in a warm atmosphere.

“I thank God for this. Thank God for these barbers doing that. It’s a great thing. I feel I feel like it’s going to be a great Christmas for everyone that comes,” said Curry Bristow.

Bristow was one of the many new clients visiting the shop for a haircut for the holidays. Bristow said he and his partner did not have the money for a haircut and that this gift was a great way for Winston to spread his Christmas spirit.

Winston emphasized the power of a good haircut. He said it was not just about looking put together, but people taking time out of their day for themselves for something that will make them feel good.