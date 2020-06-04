Raleigh barbershop owner wants to thank men who stopped looter from destroying his business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local barber is asking for your help tracking down two men who stopped a looter from destroying his business during the riots in downtown Raleigh.

Ray’s Hair Shop has been a staple along Fayetteville Street for more than two decades.

“We opened here in 1999,” said Simon Garner.

Over the years owner Simon Garner thought he had seen it all.

“This is a first for me,” said Garner of the riots.

Saturday night Garner was home with his family when he got a message he’ll never forget.

“They said they got your shop, so I immediately turned on the TV,” said Garner. “It had already been broken into and there were looters coming in.”

Looters stole clippers and other valuables from his shop.

“It was terrible looking at it happening and there’s nothing you can do,” said Garner.

However Garner says things could’ve been worse had someone not stepped in.

As a young white male with a skateboard bashed in the windows to Garner’s business video shows a black man run in from the street to stop him.

“Thank God,” said Garner. “I thank God. I’d like to see those two guys come down. We’d like to shake their hand and thank them for what they did.”

Garner says he thinks the store would be a bigger loss had those guys not stepped in.

“For sure,” said Garner. “He had already done other damage up and down the street. He would’ve continued.”

While Garner says he has questions for the vandal.

“What has my barbershop done to him,” said Garner.

That’s an question Garner believes he’ll get an answer to soon enough.

“I think we know where he’s at,” said Garner. “We’re just waiting.”

Garner says after he turned over all the evidence he could find against the young man a warrant was issued, but at this time it’s unclear if that man has been taken into custody.

In the meantime, if you know who the young men are that stepped in to save his business, he’s asking that they stop by so he can say thanks.