Raleigh barricade situation ends peacefully after 4-hour standoff, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside his home when Raleigh police responded to a call at his residence, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call in the 3600-block of Blue Ridge Road on Wednesday just before midnight. When officers arrived at the scene and knocked on the door, the man inside the home refused to answer and barricaded himself inside, authorities said.

Police said the man posed “no immediate threat to the community.” Blue Ridge Road between Arbor Drive and Glen Iris Lane was closed for around four hours while officers worked to resolve the situation.

The barricade situation was resolved around 4 a.m. and the man was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Authorities did not say what the nature of the call was that led up to the standoff.

The man’s identity has not been released and police have not said what, if anything, he is charged with.