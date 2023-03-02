RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-based Merz Aesthetics has partnered with Christina Aguilera to be the new spokesperson for the Xeomin line of injectable anti-wrinkle treatment.

Aguilera is a seven-time Grammy winner whose first hit “Genie in a Bottle” in 1999 paved the way for her to become one of the most prominent female performers in the world.

She is part of the “Beauty on Your Terms” campaign for Merz Aesthetics which is based in Raleigh.

Merz Aesthetics has made a name for itself beyond the medical community by sponsoring events which celebrate the power of women including the CBS 17 “Remarkable Women” annual contest.

The anti-wrinkle injection Aguilera is helping to sell temporarily improves the appearance of frown lines, according to a press release from Merz Aesthetics.

“I’ve always been candid about self-confidence and encourage everyone to embrace their own version of themselves,” said Aguilera. “Part of my journey to embracing and taking care of my best self is being intentional about the products I use and the ingredients in them.”