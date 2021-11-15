Raleigh begins loose leaf collection as fall hits central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It seems like it took forever for the leaves to finally change.

And now that they have, they’re starting to fall and are getting everywhere.

But before you break out the rake and work up a sweat taking care of those leaves, if you live in the City of Raleigh – they can help!

Every year, Raleigh offers loose leaf collection across the city.

This helps you, and not just by getting rid of those leaves.

A truck like the one CBS 17 saw hard at work Monday will drive around neighborhoods clearing the streets of loose leaves through the rest of the year, and even into 2022!

“We’re going to do two passes, so that first pass will go all the way around, we hope to be complete the first or second week of January and then we’ll start all over again,” explains Michael Moore, director of Transportation for the City of Raleigh.

Wet leaves can make roads and sidewalks slick and can clog up drainage systems, potentially leading to a backup during heavy rain.

If you want the City to collect your pile of leaves, make sure that pile is six feet back from the edge of the street.

The City is broken up into zones for date of collection, so check out its website here for the pickup time frame.

“Get your leaves to the curb in a designated time frame,” Moore said. “It’s about a two-week timeframe in advance of us being able to come by with our trucks and crews to do those collections.”

If you’re looking for a more environmentally friendly way to get rid of your leaves, just mow over them! The shredding of leaves will create a natural mulch which will help keep your lawn healthy and maybe a little easier than raking all the leaves.

To learn what pickup zone your neighborhood is in, use the city’s interactive map here Leaf Collection Status (arcgis.com) and for a more detailed list of dos and don’ts, click here. Leaf Collection Do’s and Don’ts | Raleighnc.gov