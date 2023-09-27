RALEIGH N.C. – A new health provider is set to take over the WakeBrook Behavioral Health Facility in Raleigh after UNC Health announced they would stop services at the end of September.

Wake County and Alliance Health chose RI International to resume operations of crisis services offered at the facility.

Alliance Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Sean Schreiber, said services will return in phases, beginning with the walk-in crisis center, which is estimated to re-open in January.

“It’s a big transition,” Schreiber said. “There’s going to be some time where the services that have historically been provided at WakeBrook’s campus will be offline while RI is doing all the things necessary.”

Schreiber said that time is needed to hire staff, build treatment teams, replace equipment and get necessary state licenses.

Detox services and multi-day/overnight crisis services will open after the 24-hour crisis center reopens.

Alliance Health runs a 24/7 behavioral health crisis line 1-800-510-9132 that can help anyone get connected to open facilities and providers.