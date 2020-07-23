Raleigh Biscuitville temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Biscuitville restaurant in Raleigh has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

The employee works at the restaurant located at 4305 Fayetteville Road, according to a release from the company.

“In response, we have temporarily closed this location to professionally disinfect and deep-clean the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines,” the release stated.

The company said in its press release that they “established a special COVID-19 task force…to ensure the highest level of response” back in March.

“We care deeply about minimizing fear and confusion in our communities and our task force is fully committed to sharing details with you about any additional issues concerning the coronavirus as they relate to Biscuitville,” the company wrote. “Taking care of our employees and our guests is our first priority. To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we will continue taking precautionary measures in accordance with CDC guidance.”

The company said they hope to reopen the restaurant “soon, following clearance from local health authorities.”

There are two other Biscuitville locations in Raleigh – one on Western Boulevard and one on Wake Forest Road.

