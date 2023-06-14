RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Victoria Scott-Miller says the space in Suite 201 on 208 Fayetteville St. in downtown Raleigh is a love letter.

“I mean this space is about being. This space is about existing. It’s truly a mirror,” she said.

It’s a mirror that showcases books that tell African American stories through both historical and personal lenses.

“There are 155 black-owned bookstores in this country. Maybe three black-owned children’s bookstores in the entire country,” Scott-Miller said.

This weekend, she will open her children’s bookstore called Liberation Station. It features books by black and underrepresented authors and illustrators.

Scott-Miller said the inspiration to open it comes from her two sons. It’s something she’s been working toward for four years. She also said it’s important for her to open Juneteenth weekend.

“This will give us an opportunity to remember. Not only to remember but to also think about how to pass the torch forward,” she explained.

Opening weekend comes as the number of celebrations in the area continues to grow.

“I think it is also important for us to celebrate the significance progress that we have made,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.

Wednesday evening, Cooper joined community members at the North Carolina Museum of History to commemorate and examine the significance of the federal holiday.

Cooper also took time to sign the Juneteenth Proclamation.

For generations of African Americans, Juneteenth is recognized as the end of one of the darkest chapters in United States history.

Scott-Miller hopes her bookstore and the holiday serve as inspiration to start a new chapter.

“We need more bookstores. We need more writers. We need more illustrators. We need more creators,” she said.

Liberation Station will have its grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

