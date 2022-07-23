RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Throughout its more than five decades the Raleigh Boychoir has performed on so many stages.

Kevin Sturdivant has been a member for about a year. As for Thor Ziobro, he’s been singing in the choir for several years now.

“I didn’t move up right away. So, I was in some of the lower choirs and then I got to move up to the performing choir,” he said.

However, now the choir is in the stage of embarking on a new chapter. It’s a chapter that artistic director Jeremy Tucker said took about three years.

“We began a three-year strategic planning process where we just finished. One of the things that we learned from our members and our other stakeholders is that we want to expand access to the awesome and incredible programming that we are offering in Raleigh Boychoir,” Tucker explained.

This week, the non-profit announced that female programming will be added.

The goal is to continue providing more options for students to receive voice education and be more inclusive.

“The collaboration [and] just the possibilities. It’s exciting,” said Tucker.

The choir also announced the annual tuition is being lowered. In some cases — cutting the price in half.

“We have auditions on Monday, and we’ve already had about 20 more people just sign up,” Tucker said.

As the Raleigh Boychoir enters a new chapter, current members are excited about what’s ahead.

“I look forward to the new songs that I’m going to learn and singing them in concerts,” said Fox Zemler.

The effort to lower tuition is being supported in part by the new Raleigh Boychoir endowment with the North Carolina Community Foundation.

To learn more about Raleigh Boychoir and where you can catch them perform, click here.