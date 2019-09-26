Raleigh breaks 86-year-old heat record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It may be fall but don’t tell that to North Carolina.
On Thursday in Raleigh – the temperature reached 94 degrees at 2:09 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
That breaks the record of 93 degrees set in 1933.
The National Weather Service tweeted the information which exceeded the CBS 17 Storm Team’s forecast of 92 degrees.
And relief from the heat isn’t on the horizon.
The National Weather Service also said Thursday a continued dry stretch across central North Carolina has worsened drought conditions in the state.
“Some low-end rain chances in the forecast tonight and this weekend, but no drought-busters,” NWS said.
