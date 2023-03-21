RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — R&D Brewing in Raleigh has launched a limited-edition beer for the Dreamville Festival in April.

Dreamsicle Festival Brew is “a light, crisp and flavorful cream ale with a hint of vanilla and mango flavors. ‘Creme Ale’,” according to the brewery.

The ale is “perfect for music festival goers who want to enjoy a cold beer on a warm spring

day,” the brewery said in a news release Tuesday.

Dreamville Festival will be held April 1-2 in Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. Headliners this year include R&B legend Usher and Hip-Hop star Drake.

“We are thrilled to introduce Dreamsicle Festival Brew to music lovers attending Dreamville in Raleigh,” said Mark Theisen, R&D’s director of brewing operations. “We wanted to create a beer that embodies the spirit of the festival and the vibrancy of the city, and we believe Dreamsicle Festival Brew does just that. It’s light, refreshing, and easy to drink, making it perfect for enjoying all day long.”

A launch party for the new beer will take place next week at the Seven Saturdays Taproom at 1399 Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

R&D launched in 2017 and is known for its Seven Saturdays IPA and Riviera Lager, as well as, Storm Brew, the official beer of the Carolina Hurricanes.