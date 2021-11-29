Raleigh bridal store, charity partner up to give wedding dresses to heroes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh bridal store partnered with a charity to help give away wedding dresses to heroes like first responders, military members, and health care workers in the pandemic.

Brides Across America works with bridal retailers nationwide to donate free bridal gowns to active military members and first responders. It expanded to include health care workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, too, a news release said.

“Together strong is my new mantra. I am so grateful for the selfless acts of our COVID-19 frontline health care workers, first responders, and military that provide us support each and every day. This is our way to keep us united in love and our way of thanking all of you,” Brides Across America founder Heidi Janson said in the release.

On Monday, Savvi Formalwear & Bridal gifted a dress to an Air Force member.

Visit Brides Across America for more information on how to qualify for a free dress.