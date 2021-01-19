Raleigh buildings light up in amber to honor lives lost to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From the Executive Mansion to the performing arts center, buildings around downtown Raleigh were lit up in amber Tuesday night, joining a nationwide memorial to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

“A lot of those people died alone, they died in quarantine, they didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to their loved ones, they were important for one reason or another they need to be remembered,” said Julie Wood, a Raleigh resident.

Officials say 400,000 in the U.S. have died from the disease since the first U.S. case was reported nearly a year ago. More than 8,000 deaths have been reported so far in North Carolina.

It’s something Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says we must stop and reflect on.

“I have known people who have passed away from COVID. So this is just a way for us to really put our hearts and our souls with them and say we’re thinking of you and we’re with you,” said Baldwin.

By the end of the week the COVID-19 death toll is expected to pass the number of Americans killed in World War II.

Many hope something will be done soon so we don’t have to hold another memorial.

“I mean I’ve been trying to figure out a way to get the vaccine and it’s been really hard. So as soon as there is better coordination and more vaccine, which I hope will happen with the new administration, I think that’s what it’s gonna take,” said Jane Ruffin, a Raleigh resident.

For information on Wake County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit this link.