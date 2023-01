RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said.

Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said.

CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru Market in the 3400 block of Poole Road.

EMS responded and treated minor injuries. Police told CBS 17 no charges have been filed at this time.