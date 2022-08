RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Raleigh business was destroyed in a fire, according to officials.

This happened just after 11 p.m. Monday at a pool supply business.

The business was closed when the fire started, according to officials.

Firefighters said 50 percent of the building was destroyed, and there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the building.

Officials said roughly 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.