RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While many people use the new year to set goals and commit to healthier habits, studies warn a majority of people tend to drop their resolutions within a month.

Even though it may seem doomed to fail for some, there are a few ways to make New Year’s resolutions stick,

Exercise is one of the most popular resolutions. According to the International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), around 12 percent of gym sign-ups happen in January.

To avoid falling off New Year’s resolutions, the owners of Barre-Up Raleigh don’t recommend starting January 1. Owners Leah Ward and Winter Holbrook say the key to making healthy changes means finding ways to get motivated all year.

“How can you find the pieces that you truly enjoy and start to add those in little by little. If it’s something you dislike and hate going into it, you’re going to be forcing yourself,” said Ward.

One way the women motivate their clients past January is by creating challenges throughout the month of February.

Holbrook said this is less daunting, because the month is shorter, and it only takes a few weeks to build a solid routine.

James Cockman at Harmony Farms Natural Foods said the store typically sees more customers at the start of the year. He recommended coming up with a plan that can be maintained throughout the year.

“If you write everything out and have a plan, your efforts will be much easier,” said Cockman.