RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several businesses are back open in Raleigh after several started their workday Wednesday with no power.

Isaiah Hardy arrived at Phenix Salon Suites to a big surprise.

“It was dark, and the streetlights were out,” Hardy said.

Hardy said he drove around to check things out before his first client was set to arrive at 6 a.m.

“The lights to the building were out so I knew right then the power was out,” he said.

The outage also prevented him from getting access to his equipment to go elsewhere.

“The building is open 24 hours and operates with Bluetooth. So, I couldn’t gain access to the building,” said Hardy.

He is just one of many business owners who had to flex clients. Duke Energy said more than 125,000 people across the state lost power including around 50,000 in the triangle. They told CBS 17 most of the power outages were restored by mid Wednesday morning.

As for Hardy, he said he will be on his toes for the next storm team alert day this Friday.

“It helps me to realize that this is part of business also,” he said.

Right now, Duke Energy is reporting that most businesses’ power has been restored. They also said their crews are preparing to have people on standby for the next potential threat of severe weather this Friday.