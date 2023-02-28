RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An announcement Tuesday morning has created a stir of excitement as the Dreamville Festival revealed its 2023 lineup at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park.

Headliners including Drake, Usher and J. Cole are expected to come to Raleigh with several other artists this spring.

“The phones were just ringing, ringing, and ringing…- we could not get a break,” said Cici Pair, a manager at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel located downtown. Pair said the hotel noticed their reservations rapidly increase shortly after the morning announcement.

The manager said she knows the hotel and others are now completely booked for the weekend in April. The event is scheduled to take place April 1 and 2 at Dorothea Dix Park.

Pair said staff at the hotel have experienced the impact the festival brings to businesses during the weekend. The manager said one of the most unique things about the Dreamville Music Festival is the diverse crowd that it brings.

“We’ve gotten people from Hawaii, Canada and Mexico—I mean, they’re from all over and they’re excited. We’re excited for them to come!” Pair said.

After looking closely with the Dreamville team, Visit Raleigh Executive Vice President Loren Gold said they were able to view zip codes on ticket purchases from last year.

Gold said the festival brought visitors from all 50 states and 12 countries. In addition, Gold said occupancy levels at hotels were running from 85-96 percent.

“I think it builds great brand equity for the city and that was always the intention of what I think J. Cole wanted to do in regard to Raleigh and putting Raleigh on the map,” said Gold.

Visit Raleigh said the festival started out as a single-day event in 2019 and brought about 40,000 people. The event was then canceled during the COVID pandemic and came back in 2022 where it doubled in attendance and brought a $6.7 million impact with it.

“We also have an understanding that the City of Raleigh is going to allow for additional capacity, so the crowds may be able to grow exponentially,” Gold said.

Gold said there was a slight risk when they decided to choose Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park for the location of the festival. However, after the first year, Gold believes the event was a success.

“In true Raleigh fashion, we went big, we thought big, we collaborated big, and we got big.”

Not only will a portion of Dreamville’s proceeds go back to the Dix Foundation, but Gold also said the team is dedicated to bringing that engagement to some of the other districts including the Warehouse District.

“As we continue to work on resilience coming out of the pandemic– as we move further beyond that — these events are very key and cornerstone to where we want to go as a city,” Gold said.

As for Pair, the hotel manager said she even made a point to buy tickets for the festival, herself.

Pair said the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel will be providing shuttle rides for guests to help them get to and from the festival. The hotel anticipated larger crowds with upcoming events this spring and summer — Pair said they hired more than 40 staff to help get ahead of the busy season.