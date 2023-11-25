RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Central North Carolina merchants celebrated Small Business Saturday with special sales for the weekend.

Many shops followed the trend of retailers offering large sales throughout the entire weekend, beginning with Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Koket Boutique in Raleigh had “buy one get one 50 percent off” clothes in the entire store, except jeans. Shop owner Alexandra Del Rio said the holiday season is her business’s most important time of the year.

“The next five weeks really makes or breaks our business. It’s the holiday season,” said Del Rio.

The store sits in Lafayette Village among dozens of other small businesses.

The Dozier family opened nearby The Chocolate Shop 12 years ago to help pay for private school.

Now, 16-year-old Lexie Dozier works at her parent’s store. Her mom, Keysha, said days like Small Business Saturday are important reminders for the community to look local for some of their gift shopping.

