RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dozen businesses around North Carolina State University are offering their own take to a traditional restaurant week, the Hillsborough Street $4 Food Walk.

During the school year, students at NC State and Meredith College help keep restaurants alive along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.

“When those student’s left, you can really feel it,” Jeff Murison, President of Hillsboro Street Community Service Corporation said. “That’s the economic engine for our corridor.”

For the first time, the Hillsborough Community Service Corporation is teaming up with two dozen restaurants to offer $4 small plates and live music every other Wednesday through August 3.

“This time of the year, we like to focus on things that will get local residents and community members back to the street while the students are away,” Murison said.

For Stephen Stockwell, owner of Oak City Pizza, he said he’s new to Hillsborough Street and hopes participating will let more locals know he moved his restaurant from Garner to Raleigh.

“We’re pretty new over here so we figured it would be something good to try out and help the students that are here during the summer time,” Stockwell said.

Cha House Restaurant specializes in Taiwanese food and teas. It started with two sisters in Chapel Hill and has since expanded across the Triangle.

Garth Hockersmith owns the Raleigh location on Hillsborough street and said he is happy to join in on the $4 deal, despite inflation rising operating costs across the board in hospitality.

“What were trying to do is do our best to give back to the community and hopefully that olive branch will be returned to us. That’s the idea. That’s really what Cha House is all about,” Hockersmith said. “A, it gets people out and about. We’ve all been stuck in for 20 months in COVID. B, it gives people a reason to come out and try something new. And C, it’s awesome for businesses because more traffic equals sustainability.”