RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh business owner’s loss during the holiday weekend has caught the attention of multiple other businesses, including some who said they suffered a similar experience.

Adam Rosenzweig, the owner of C.A.R.E. Services in Raleigh, shared surveillance video that showed someone in dark clothing, a hood and with a face covering outside the business. Rosenzweig told CBS17 News that the thief or thieves came back three times before Christmas and took $10,000 worth of equipment and tools from three company vans.

“That was kind of the bummer you don’t expect to happen on Christmas Eve,” said Rosenzweig.

Since sharing his story, Rosenzweig said he’s received multiple phone calls from other businesses who believe the same thieves stole from them.

Connecting the dots

Ivan Colesnic, the owner of IC Improvements Inc. said he woke up to find his work vehicle’s doors open the same weekend on Saturday, Dec. 23. Colesnic said about $1,000 worth of tools that were inside were also taken. In this case, he said whoever was responsible also left other people’s stolen items behind.

“It looks like they stopped by my neighbor’s house, as well,” Colesnic said. “They dropped somebody’s stuff that had their name on it… He works as an electrician. He had his truck parked out front and they got into that as well.”

After learning about what happened to Rosenzweig, Colesnic started to connect the dots.

“The date matched up perfectly and the fact that they left the doors wide open on the cars. I don’t know how many people are out in the same day, doing the same thing in such close proximity,” Colesnic said.

A little further away, employees at Flooring Concepts said they were hit days earlier on Dec. 18. The owner said they had about $5,000 worth of tools taken from their company vehicles parked in the back of the building.

The owner didn’t want to go on camera, but shared surveillance video at the location that also showed someone wearing a dark shirt and hat. He believes it may be the same person seen in surveillance video at C.A.R.E. Services. He also pointed out that both locations showed a dark vehicle that pulled up during both crimes.

‘The suffering is not just from losing those things’

Colesnic said the tools are all replaceable but couldn’t hide his disappointment.

“It’s just very frustrating to experience, to be delayed, and to realize your stuff isn’t safe. The suffering is not just from losing those things, the suffering is going to be delayed work, probably another investment in security,” said Colesnic. “It’s going to get more expensive than just the stuff that was stolen.”

The business owner said it appears the thieves are going after certain people and items.

“It seems that they’re targeting contractors. I think those are the tools that you see at pawn shops quite often,“ Colesnic added. “Drills, electric tools in general — some of these items are not large items but they’re worth a lot of money.”

Until whoever responsible is caught, Colesnic and the rest of the businesses are hoping others will be more cautious.

“If it gets resolved or doesn’t get resolved, everyone else needs to be a little more cognizant of their surroundings and making sure their tools are safe,” Colesnic said.