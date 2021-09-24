Raleigh buys $8 million extended stay hotel for emergency and ‘supportive’ housing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the city of Raleigh bought a 113-room extended-stay hotel to help with emergency shelter and “provide permanent supportive housing”, officials said.

The city used $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to buy the hotel, which is the Hospitality Studios, an extended-stay hotel located at 2800 Brentwood Road, according to a news release from Raleigh officials.

“Raleigh City Council identified the purchase of a hotel as a priority during its retreat this past March,” the news release said.

The city news release said the long-term plan for the hotel is “mixed occupancy, combining the existing extended-stay model with opportunities for permanent supportive housing and other types of affordable housing.”

Additionally, the property will continue to be managed by the previous owner for the next six months, but after that, ownership is unknown, the news release said.