Raleigh cancels festivals, races, parades through October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Raleigh, the city decided to postpone several events through at least the end of October.

The city has canceled or postponed events since mid-March due to the pandemic.

These are public events, not ones on private property. Some of the events that have already been canceled this year are Sunfest, Dreamville Music Festival and Packapalooza.

The Office of Emergency Management and Special Events said they’ve talked to dozens of event organizers about how to move forward.

The city agreed to cancel all festivals, road races and parades through at least October 31. This does not include Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources programs, or Convention and Performing Arts Complex productions.

Events with 25 people or less, such as a neighborhood block party, will be considered with a permit.

City leaders agreed to make a decision by September 1 for any events after October.

“Some of these various festivals, whether it’s downtown or out in the community, are part of our vibrant culture and vibrant community, so that’s really difficult to not be able to do that, but I think because there’s been so much regular engagement with these groups, I think they do understand but let’s just admit, let’s just recognize that we’re all saddened by it,” said city manager Ruffin Hall.

Some events canceled by this extension are Brewgaloo, Raleigh Tamale Festival, and the Triangle Run/Walk for Autism.

The city said they’ll allow events after October if COVID-19 cases are going down or reaching sustainable levels. Council also wants to make sure the statewide restrictions on mass gatherings have loosened first.