Raleigh cancels Holiday Express event at Pullen Park for 2nd year in a row

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh announced Tuesday that they are canceling the Holiday Express celebration at Pullen Park this winter.

This is the second year in a row that the immensely popular holiday event will be canceled.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. City officials said this year’s event is being canceled because of staffing issues.

“Raleigh Parks has made the difficult decision to cancel Holiday Express for 2021. This event requires an incredible number of staff and volunteers to run successfully. Unfortunately, we are not at a staffing level this year to provide our guests with an exceptional experience,” the city said in a news release.

The release went on to say, “We are very disappointed and know that our community will be too. This is an event we look forward to every year. We are hard at work planning other ways to bring you holiday cheer!”

Holiday Express is one of the city’s most popular holiday events. In the past, tickets have sold at a rate of nearly 1,000 per minute. Tickets sell out in under 30 minutes and sometimes in as little as five minutes when they go on sale every summer.

The holiday event normally runs from early to mid-December.