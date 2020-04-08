Raleigh, Cary fashion businesses find ways to help in the fight against COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two local companies known for fashion are now helping in the fight against coronavirus, be it in different ways.

Raleigh Denim Workshop makes and sells high-end jeans nationwide. Co-founder Victor Lytvinenko jumped into action when he learned about the need for protective equipment.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

He was able to purchase medical-grade fabric to begin the production of surgical masks. He started selling them with the intention of donating two for every one sold.

The website sold out in eight minutes.

Some buyers told him to donate the mask they just purchased.

In the past two weeks Raleigh Denim Workshop handed out more than 2,500 masks – Lytvinenko giving out many of them personally. Most go to essential workers such as delivery people, cashiers, and medical workers.

“I think a lot of people are touched to see we care,” said Lytvinenko. “In a way they are on the front lines, keeping the world going for the rest of us.”

Since the masks are sold out, he’s posted a pattern on the company website for people to make their own mask at home.

Another local fashion business, Cary-based ExecSocks, is also giving back during the pandemic.

Founder Suresh Baghchandani already donates a pair of custom socks to Oak City Outreach in Raleigh for every pair of stylish socks sold.

He’s now offering free pairs to healthcare workers as a, “thank you for what they are doing with risking their lives every day for our community,” Baghchandani wrote in a message to CBS17.

As of April 8, he’s already donated 500 pair to the workers who’ve registered on the website.

More headlines from CBS17.com: