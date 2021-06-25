Raleigh, Cary, Fayetteville elections pushed back until 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Raleigh’s municipal elections will be postponed by a year to allow for redistricting after Gov. Roy Cooper allowed a bill to become law Friday.

The bill became law without Cooper’s signature. The bill requires elections in local governments with one or more offices up for election in 2021 where the candidate for that office is elected by district to be delayed until 2022.

It will also permanently move Raleigh’s municipal elections to even-numbered years.

The measure emerged because towns and cities where district-specific races are held couldn’t redraw district boundaries in time because of census data delays.

The changes affect places like Charlotte, Greensboro, Cary and Fayetteville.

“While delays to census data caused by the pandemic necessitate changes to local elections, decisions about local elections like these should involve more open discussion and public input and therefore these changes will become law without my signature,” Cooper said.

The move gives officials such as Raleigh Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin an extra year in office.