RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In the past couple of weeks, there have been nearly two dozen business break-ins in Wake County, and no one has been arrested so far.

These incidents happened in both Raleigh and Cary, and the most recent was Wednesday morning on New Bern Avenue.

Surveillance video from SMI Fix Phone cell phone repair shop shows two people in a black car pulling up and throwing bricks at the door.

The owner said in the video that one of the thieves grabbed the cash register and eventually left. They were able to get away with $200.

“The glass, we have to fix the glass. The glass cost like $1,000. It’s frustrating because I couldn’t sleep the whole night,” mentioned Murad Hossan, owner of SMI Fix Phone.

Raleigh police said thieves also broke into at least two other businesses on New Bern Avenue.

This comes as they continue to look for up to four people in a spree of about a dozen break-ins that happened on Sept. 13.

About 30 minutes away on Cary Parkway in Cary, places like SweeTea Boba and Chinese #1 restaurant are open but still boarded up.

That’s because just a few days ago, at least four businesses along Cary Parkway had a similar experience.

The owners were stunned when CBS 17’s Nick Sturdivant showed them the surveillance video from Wednesday’s break-in on New Bern Avenue.

Cary police said they are not aware of any information leading investigators to believe the cases in Cary are related to the ones in Raleigh.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 they are working with both RPD and Cary PD.

They shared with us these tips for business owners:

Locks on all outside entrances and inside security doors should be double-cylinder deadbolts with movable collars.

Padlocks should be made of hardened steel and mounted on bolted hasps. Keep them locked to prevent exchanges.

Entry doors should be solid, metal-lined, and secured with heavy metal crossbars.

Door jams must be solid. Exposed hinges should be pinned to prevent removal.

Windows should have secure locks and burglary-resistant glass. Use heavy metal grates on all windows, except possibly display windows.

Good visibility should be maintained through windows. Expensive items should be removed from displays before closing.

Lighting must provide optimum visibility inside and out, with vandal-proof covers over the outside lights and power source.

The perimeter should be well-lit, especially around all entry points. Alarm systems should be from a licensed alarm company with a central monitoring station. Check the system on a daily basis.

Advertise its presence to deter break-ins.

The cash register should be in plain view from outside, so it can be easily monitored. Leave the drawer open when empty or not in use.

Safes should be fireproof, burglar-resistant, anchored securely, and in plain view. Leave them open when the safe is empty and use them to lock up valuables when the business is closed.

Change combinations when anyone with safe access leaves your employment.

Maintain good visibility. Landscaping, boxes, and trash bins near the building can give a criminal cover or access to the roof.

Check your building exterior (roof, cellar, walls, etc.); secure all openings larger than 12×12.

Perimeter fences should keep intruders out and allow good visibility of your business by neighbors and police. Alarms on fences can give you additional protection. Guard dogs inside fences are also effective in deterring unauthorized entry.

Keep accurate records of serial numbers on all items to help in recovery.

Tightly anchor all equipment and merchandise to a secure base to delay the efforts of a burglar.

A closing security check should include the entire interior of your business, so you do not lock an aspiring burglar inside. Check the exterior to make sure that there have been no security breaches.”

Raleigh police said Wednesday evening there are no updates when it comes to Wednesday morning’s break-ins.

They said detectives are looking into whether these break-ins are all connected.