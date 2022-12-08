RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For crimes that were “motivated by greed” to support a “lavish lifestyle” a Raleigh CEO will be going to prison for 80 months, according to U.S. Attorney General Michael Easley.

Tanya Grant, 51, was given her sentence on Thursday for a four-year health care fraud scheme carried out between 2017-21.

The crimes were committed through the two companies she controlled — Carolina Rehab Products Inc./Atlantic Brace in Raleigh and Blue File DME, LLC in Dunn. Both companies were licensed to “supply durable medical equipment, such as neck and back braces, to Medicare beneficiaries.”

According to Easley, the investigation into Grant showed that she purchased lists of Medicare patient names from companies overseas. From there, she would bill Medicare as though each person was needing to be supplied with her company’s medical equipment.

In many cases, Easley said no shipments were made at all and in 422 cases, Grant’s companies were claiming to be supplying medical equipment to dead people.

In total, the two companies led by Grant had billed Medicare for more than $50 million in medical equipment across four years. In that time, Medicare did pay more than $17 million, Easley said.

The CEO turned those profits into possessions, buying a home in Raleigh, a townhome in Florida, a Porshe, several Range Rovers and Jeeps, a boat, jewelry, art, electronics and a lump sum of more than $1 million in cash and investments, Easley said on Thursday.

“This defendant was motivated by greed, scheming to steal millions in taxpayer dollars meant for senior citizens and the needy,” Easley said. “Health care fraud like this costs taxpayers billions of dollars each year. We will use every avenue to root it out and bring offenders to justice.”

As of Thursday, all assets had been seized by the government to be used to recover the stolen funds, according to a DOJ statement.