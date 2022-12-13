RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh CEO accused of spending roughly $3 million in money from his investor-funded business on personal items including a Hawaiian vacation and a Rolex has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday said Alton Perkins took a plea deal Monday, pleading guilty to a felony count of making and subscribing a false tax return before Magistrate Judge Robert B. Jones Jr.

He faces up to three years in prison and must pay more than $520,000 in restitution for taxes owed from 2015-18.

Perkins is the chairman and CEO of AmericaTowne, a company that exports goods to China and plans to build an American-style community there.

According to evidence presented in court, prosecutors accused Perkins of moving large sums of money from his business account to his personal one.

The Justice Department says none of the roughly $3 million he spent on personal items was accounted for in tax returns filed with the IRS.

His plea was focused on his tax return from 2016. Evidence presented in court showed he claimed a total income of $21,933 that year.

But bank records show he spent more than $1.2 million that year on personal items including a golf cart, a trip to Hawaii, tuition at a private high school and a Rolex — all with funds from his corporate bank accounts, prosecutors said.