RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Building bridges through diversity, equity and inclusion.

Over 1,000 people came together for the Raleigh Chamber’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity conference at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Those who attended got to listen in on panels and participate in breakout sessions with experts.

“This day really brings us together so we can share the great things that we’re doing, and what’s working and what’s not working and what other folks should try and what we should try and what our expertise is, and we can also bring people who want to learn more,” said Torri Staton, VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Raleigh Chamber.

The conference focused on how to promote and sustain DEI in the workplace and create a more inclusive work culture.

“Somebody with disabilities might need different tools and resources than someone who is a person of color, and so we want to make sure everyone and all of their identities has the tools and resources they need to get what they need done in the workplace,” said Staton.

About 1,400 people from a variety of businesses participated.