RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Top Raleigh business leaders say the Triangle has grown at an “unprecedented” rate this year.

Thursday, the Raleigh Chamber hosted their annual meeting highlighting the Triangle’s economic strength.

Michael Haley, Executive Director of Wake County Economic Development, said that the pandemic didn’t stop major companies from coming to central North Carolina, including Apple and FujiFilms.

“It’s the busiest we’ve ever been as a community,” Haley said.

During the Raleigh Chamber’s annual meeting, Kevin Howell, the Vice Chancellor for External Affairs, Partnerships and Economic Development at NC State, touted the area’s economic growth.

“Since the beginning of our five-year strategy, Wake County Economic Development has announced over 8,900 new jobs and over $4 billion in capital investments.”

Jason deFreitas, Vice President of Greene Resources said companies are largely looking in the state for their talent coming out of major universities and trade schools.

“I think we have a huge advantage that individuals that graduate our wonderful universities they want to stay here and there’s places to work,” deFreitas said.

Even with national inflation repeatedly breaking record highs this year, Haley said the Triangle is better protected than most during large-scale economic slowdowns.

“We have such a diverse local and regional economy built on technology, life science, advance manufacturing and clean tech,” Haley said. “Those sectors really help us weather short term economic situations.”