RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — To say that the 17-year-old Amaya Williams keeps herself busy is an understatement.

Aside from being a senior at Raleigh Charter High School, she’s a cheerleader and is chair of the North Carolina State Youth Council.

Williams serves as the Regional Teen Vice President of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. in this region, tutors, works part-time and volunteers.

She does all of this while holding down a 4.0 GPA.

“I think the important thing about the activities that I’m involved in is just like being involved in things that I’m genuinely passionate about,” Williams said.

She said her passion is serving others.

“I’ve always been involved in community service work. My mom always told me a quote by Muhammad Ali growing up that service to others is the rent that you pay for your room here on earth,” said Williams

It’s her hard work, dedication and service to others that has helped her earn more than $960,000 in scholarships.

She has also been accepted to more than 10 schools. Williams said she wants to pursue a career in law.

“I’ve been watching [the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearing]. It was really exciting for me honestly to see an African American woman being featured in a spotlight like that,” Williams said.

As her journey continues, she hopes her story one day can inspire others.

“I’ll say it is really important even at a young age to start finding your passion and getting involved in so many different things,” said Williams.

She said one of things that drives her is her family.

Her mom told CBS 17 the scholarships will go toward things like tuition, room and board, books and even getting a chance to study abroad.