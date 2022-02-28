RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a full-day meeting, the State Board of Education’s Charter Schools Advisory Board voted to recommend Torchlight Academy have its charter revoked.

In December, the school was placed on Level 3 Governance Noncompliance Status, the most severe level of probation. It meant the charter school could potentially lose its license to operate if the board determined it was still not in state compliance.

Torchlight was put into the position after the charter schools advisory board found it was violating state special education laws and was not providing requested financial information.

The Charter School Advisory Board found evidence Torchlight Academy violated the Charter Agreement related to the administration of the Torchlight Exceptional Children program, a program focused on students with disabilities or impairments.

An October EC Monitoring Report claimed Torchlight Academy was in fiscal and programmatic noncompliance.

On Monday morning, The advisory board said they were still missing several documents requested from Torchlight Academy. The board said some of that included monthly statements from the nonprofit’s board spending account, missing pages from employee contracts, and contracts for services performed at the school by businesses that are in any way operated by the school administration.

The advisory board gave the following reason for the vote to recommend revoking the school’s charter:

Violation of laws and regulations including special education laws and federal conflict of interest in self-dealing regulation

Violation of the charter agreement including failure to produce requested document, failure to provide adequate oversight and management of school

Failure to meet generally accepted standards of fiscal management, failure to retain and provide to DPI required documentation of expenditures of state and federal monies and comply with other fiscal requirements

Allowing the ongoing self-dealing in conflicts of interest by the EMO Torchlight LLC

CEO of Torchlight Academy, Donnie McQueen spoke during the meeting. In his statements, he spoke to Torchlight’s academic achievements. After raising his voice, a board member asked him to bring his volume down.

“Today it seems like a showdown has been prepared. I don’t want it to be that way,” said McQueen.

McQueen said he accepted that the school needed to make improvements and took responsibility for its shortcomings. Representatives for the school asked that they be allowed to remain open and be given the opportunity to put into action a plan to correct their shortcomings.

The school said students would face “irreparable harm” if the school shut down.

“At the end of the day, how will our children be helped if Torchlight Academy is shut down? How will they be helped if we are corrected and we find common ground to accomplish the mission of establishing high-quality schools?” asked McQueen.

The advisory board made it clear they were not questioning the academic achievements of the school but its operational oversight.