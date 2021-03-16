Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen sues insurance company over COVID-19 losses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Award-winning Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen has filed a class-action lawsuit against an insurance company over business interruption coverage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paynter Law group is representing Christensen and eight of her restaurants in the lawsuit against Cincinnati Insurance Company.

The lawsuit was filed Monday.

On March 17, 2020, Christensen was forced to shut down all of her restaurants due to executive orders from Gov. Roy Cooper due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit says Christensen’s staff went from 300 to 50 “virtually overnight.”

“Ms. Christensen and her team purchased insurance coverage for this very kind of business interruption. But as the lawsuit explains, ‘Cincinnati has not paid and never had any intention of paying insurance claims filed by Plaintiffs and the class. Cincinnati’s premeditated strategy to deny all COVID-19-related claims applies even where an insured’s policy has no virus exclusion,'” the law group said.

Paynter Law says the lawsuit aims to represent all North Carolina entities covered by Cincinnati’s standard business interruption coverage.

This is not the first time Paynter has represented North Carolina restaurants against Cincinnati Insurance Company.

In May 2020, the law group represented a different group of North Carolina restaurants against the insurance company seeking losses due to the pandemic.

Some of those restaurants are in Durham.

Paynter said it won that lawsuit in October, a first victory of its kind in the U.S.

“In October 2020, Paynter Law secured a groundbreaking and powerful win for our clients in court,” said lead attorney for the Plaintiffs, Gagan Gupta. “With this class action suit, and with Ms. Christensen’s support, we are seeking to build upon that victory and help policyholders across our state.”

The plaintiff-restaurants include: Death & Taxes, Poole’s Diner, Poole’side Pies, Beasley’s

Chicken + Honey, Chuck’s Burgers, and Fox Liquor Bar.