RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames.

A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.

The vehicle was operated by a woman who had a small dog with her. Restaurant workers were able to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Raleigh fire arrived at the scene and extinguished the rest of the flames.

The woman and her dog were not injured.

The Chick-fil-A opened just last month and is a drive-through-only location.